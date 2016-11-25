Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Sunevision Holdings Ltd :
* Wealth up entered into building works and managed services agreement with main contractor
* Main contractor has agreed to supply, construct and complete works for project at a contract sum of HK$124.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)