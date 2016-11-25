Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Nov 25 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil:
* RREF II Al Breck SOCIMI to start trading on Spain's alternative market on Nov. 30, reference price set at 5.40 euros ($5.72) per share
* RREF II Al Breck SOCIMI total valuation at 28.8 million euros
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56