Nov 25 500.Com Ltd
* 500.com Limited announces strategic investment in Qufan
* 500.com Ltd - Investment of an aggregate cash consideration of RMB110.5 million
* 500.com Ltd says 500.com will cooperate with Qufan to help develop and promote its mobile social poker games platform
* 500.com-Investing in ordinary shares representing 51.0% of equity interest in each of Qufan Internet Technology, Shenzhen Qufan Internet Technology Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.