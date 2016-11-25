Nov 25 Chaparral Energy Inc :

* Chaparral Energy - debtors filed motion with bankruptcy court to enter plan support agreement with certain holders of co's senior notes, certain lenders

* Chaparral Energy Inc - debtors have requested the bankruptcy court hear the PSA motion at the hearing currently scheduled for December 7, 2016