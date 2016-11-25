Nov 25 Vitec Group Plc :

* Paul Hayes, group finance director, has informed board that he will be leaving Vitec to become chief financial officer of Consort Medical Plc

* Paul will remain with Vitec until April 2017

* Search process to identify his successor is now underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)