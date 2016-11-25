Nov 25 Wilson Therapeutics AB :

* Q3 net loss 31.9 million Swedish crowns ($3.45 million) versus loss 18.6 million crowns year ago

* Says plans to continue discussions with FDA, expects start of phase 3 trial of product candiate WTX101 in 2017