Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Computer Innovation i Vaxjö AB (publ) :
* Q3 net sales 0.4 million Swedish crowns ($45,000) versus 0.0 million crownsyear ago
* Q3 operating loss 0.6 million crowns versus loss 1.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2326 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)