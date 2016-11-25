Nov 25 Starbreeze AB :

* Has entered into agreement with Dutch studio KeokeN Interactive to publish title "Deliver Us The Moon"

* Will invest $500,000 to bring the game to PC and other platforms

* Says will be able to recoup 120 pct its investment, where after Starbreeze will retain 50 pct of revenues after distribution fees

* Says keoken will retain 100 pct of the intellectual property Source text: bit.ly/2fLz7wh

