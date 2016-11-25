Nov 25 Asknet AG :

* 9-month gross profits of 6.41 million euros ($6.80 million) (previous year: 7.84 million euros)

* 9-month earnings before taxes (EBT) of -1.73 million euros (previous year: 0.30 million euros), adjusted EBT of -1.01 million euros

* Organizational reform: operational structures to be reorganized from scratch

* 9-month group's sales revenues dropped by 10.7 percent to 49.22 million euros (previous year: 55.13 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated earnings after taxes (EAT) were negative at -2.50 million euros (adjusted EAT: -1.01 million euros)

* Financial year 2016 was a financially very disappointing year for us and does not reflect our efforts to professionalize and improve our company

* Optimistic in view of customers and projects won so far and their effect on future performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)