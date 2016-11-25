Nov 25 Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd :

* Xu Jie has resigned as an executive director and chairman of board of group

* Jiang Tianfan has resigned as an executive director, chief financial officer

* Fu Yuning has been appointed as honorary chairman of group

* Shan Baojie has resigned as an executive director

* Li Zhiyue has been appointed as chief financial officer of group

* Wang Yin has been appointed as a non-executive director and chairman of board of group

* Wu Potao has been appointed as an executive director

* Xu Zechang has resigned as an executive director

* Zhang Xiaodan has resigned as executive general manager of group and has been redesignated as chief executive officer

* Liang Hongze has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: