Nov 25 IT Competence Group SE

* Q3 sales -13 percent to 5.41 million euros ($5.73 million) (2015: 6.22 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA 5,000 euros (2015: 0.43 million euros)

* Continues to expect moderate sales growth for the full year 2016

* Will not be able to meet the target of double-digit earnings growth for 2016