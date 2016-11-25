Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 IT Competence Group SE
* Q3 sales -13 percent to 5.41 million euros ($5.73 million) (2015: 6.22 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA 5,000 euros (2015: 0.43 million euros)
* Continues to expect moderate sales growth for the full year 2016
* Will not be able to meet the target of double-digit earnings growth for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2gnObEe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)