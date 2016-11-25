Nov 25 Cab Cakaran Corporation Bhd

* SBSB has refunded the SBSB earnest deposit of 1.8 million rgt to CAB

* CAB had on 25 november 2016 executed a letter to terminate the proposed acquisition of sbsb assets with SBSB

* FARM'S Best Food Industries Sdn. Bhd., a unit of CAB will enter into sale and purchase agreement with SBSB to acquire assets of SBSB

* Total purchase consideration of the subject property is 63.00 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2gnU44i) (bit.ly/2ff4bsl) Further company coverage: