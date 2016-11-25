Nov 25 Th Plantations Bhd

* Company had, on 25 november 2016 entered into a share purchase agreement with Dupont & Leosk Enterprises Sdn. Bhd.

* SPA to dispose 25 million ordinary shares of 1 rgt each held by THP in THP Gemas Sdn. Bhd for total cash consideration of 152 million rgt

* Proposed disposal is expected to result in a net gain to the thp group of approximately 109.7 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2gGB7tV) Further company coverage: