Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Naspers Ltd
* Condensed consolidated interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2016
* Trading profit increased 21% to $1.5 billion for 6 months ended Sept. 30
* Volatility of emerging-market currencies reduced performance when translated to US dollars
* Co expects to accelerate letgo's development spend to further strengthen its position in US classifieds market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)