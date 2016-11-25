Nov 25 Naspers Ltd

* Condensed consolidated interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2016

* Trading profit increased 21% to $1.5 billion for 6 months ended Sept. 30

* Volatility of emerging-market currencies reduced performance when translated to US dollars

* Co expects to accelerate letgo's development spend to further strengthen its position in US classifieds market