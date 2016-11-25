BRIEF-Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375pct senior unsecured convertible notes
* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)
Nov 25 Grindeks AS :
* 9M 2016 turnover at 72.4 million euros ($76.80 million) up 14 percent versus year ago
* 9M 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders at 6.4 million euros up 66 percent versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2fysVKA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations