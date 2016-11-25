Nov 25 Yueshou Environmental Holdings Ltd

* On 24 november 2016, entered into a memorandum of understanding with subscriber to provide for negotiations to be carried out

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 28 november 2016

* Subscriber shall subscribe for subscription shares in cash at a price per share to be negotiated

* Subscriber shall hold more than 50% of company's enlarged share capital upon completion of subscription