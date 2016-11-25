BRIEF-Analytixinsight Inc says entered into agreement to acquire certain assets of Euclides Technologies, Inc
Nov 25 Analytixinsight Inc :
* Analytixinsight Inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Euclides Technologies, Inc
* Analytixinsight - acquisition is expected to be accretive to Analytixinsight's shareholders considering current revenue run rate and order backlog of euclides
* Analytixinsight inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in Fixify Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Technology, Media & Telecommunications
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.