BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 25 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :
* Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold announce results of their respective special meeting of shareholders voting in favour of the business combination
* arrangement was approved by 82.64% of votes cast by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders
* issuance of common shares of Newmarket as consideration under arrangement was approved by 99.79% of votes cast by Newmarket shareholders
* on closing, KL Gold to be next mid-tier gold co with annual production of over 500,000 ozs from underground gold mines in Canada, Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow Chemical Co says sees Q1 revenue of $12.25 billion - $13.25 billion
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.