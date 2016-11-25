BRIEF-Amaya's David Baazov enters into amended binding equity commitment letters
Nov 25 Amaya Inc :
* David Baazov enters into amended binding equity commitment letters with head and shoulders global investment fund and affiliates related to offer for Amaya
* David Baazov - each of the equity financing sources has committed to contribute capital to a to-be-formed special-purpose vehicle for purpose of acquiring Amaya Source text: (bit.ly/2fy8GwD) Further company coverage:
Next In Technology, Media & Telecommunications
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.