UPDATE 5-Johnson & Johnson refills drug cabinet with $30 bln Actelion deal
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)
Nov 25 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says Arrow Generiques to acquire select assets in France from Teva
* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says Arrow Generiques will integrate the products with existing commercial operations in France
* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says Arrow Generiques and Teva intend to ensure continuity of the supply of the products to the market.
* Aurobindo Pharma - Arrow Generiques to buy right, title and interest in products calcium and calcium vitamin d3, including use of the orocal trademark. Source text - (bit.ly/2fvkXPe) Further company coverage:
* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.