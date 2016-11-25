BRIEF-Sotheby's and Artmyn to collaborate on an exclusive digital pilot project in 2017
* Sotheby's - sotheby's and Artmyn to collaborate on an exclusive digital pilot project in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Culturecom Holdings Ltd :
* Issues clarification announcement on certain press articles
* Board has, again, made several enquiries with Super Sports in relation to accuracy and correctness of statement
* Board noted that no official press release has been published by either English Premier League or Suning
* Super Sports advised board that they could not disclose anything in relation to or make any comment on statement
* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements
* Board intends to re-open discussions with Super Sports on transactions
* to re-open discussions with Super Sports after either Super Sports confirms correctness of statement or press release published by EPL or Suning
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 28 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sotheby's - sotheby's and Artmyn to collaborate on an exclusive digital pilot project in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected that consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of co for year ended 31 Dec 2016 may record an increase of more than 100 pct
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: BORDER WALL Trump tweets that his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Pena Nieto, should cancel next week's visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border. SANCTUARY CITIES Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's 10 largest cities, an analy