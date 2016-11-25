Nov 25 Myos Rens Technology Inc
* Myos Rens Technology Inc - On November 18, 2016, entered
into an amended supply agreement with Dil Technologie GMBH
* Myos Rens Technology - Agreed to pay Dil 400,000 Euros in
satisfaction of all prior liabilities and obligations under its
prior agreements with Dil
* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Company agreed, commencing
January 2017, to pay Dil 10,000 euros per month for
collaborative research- SEC filing
* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Agreement expires on December
31, 2018, and company has unilateral right to renew agreement
for subsequent one-year terms
* Myos Rens Technology -Dil will manufacture and supply co
with fortetropin and co will purchase quantities of fortetropin
from Dil in its discretion
