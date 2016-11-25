BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp qtrly operating earnings $0.56/shr
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56
Nov 25 China South City Holdings Ltd :
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent HK$856.9 million versus HK$755.8 million
* HY revenue HK$2.89 billion, up 34.4 percent
* Looking ahead to second half , group maintains cautiously optimistic business outlook for operating environment in short to medium term
* Eexpects group to achieve an annual sales target of HK$7.5-8.5 billion for fiscal year ended 31 march 2017
* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 september 2016
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017
* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share