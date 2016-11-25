BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp qtrly operating earnings $0.56/shr
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56
Nov 25 Gazprombank :
* Recommends 9-month dividend payment of 599.11 roubles ($9.26) per 'B' type preferred share
* Recommends no dividend payment neither for ordinary shares nor for A type preferred shares
* Its shareholders to consider share capital increase for 4.76 billion roubles ($73.58 million) via issue of 95,238,095 shares priced at 630 roubles a share
* The shares to be placed in closed subscription to Gazprom gazorasperedeleniye Source text - bit.ly/2gtDsFV
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017
* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share