BRIEF-ACNB Corp says CEO Thomas Ritter to retire
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017
Nov 25 Sygnia Ltd :
* Appointment of Michael Buckham as financial director of Sygnia limited with effect from Feb. 1 2017
* Says Niki Giles will step down as financial director with effect from Feb.1 2017
* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share
* CU Bancorp reports record fourth quarter and record annual net income for 2016 with record quarterly and annual revenues