UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Fashion B Air SA :
* H1 revenue million 5.3 euros ($5.61) versus 7.1 million euros a year ago
* The contraction in sales leads to profitability decrease on H1
* Expects to return to growth on H2 Source text : bit.ly/2gugHkU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources