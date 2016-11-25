BRIEF-Scynexis announces appointment Marion Mccourt to its board
* Scynexis announces appointment of industry veteran Marion Mccourt to its board of directors
Nov 25 Datawind Inc
* Datawind Inc - Ontario Securities Commission has issued a revocation order, revoking previously announced failure-to-file cease trade order
* Datawind Inc - common shares will resume trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, November 28, 2016
* Sotheby's - sotheby's and Artmyn to collaborate on an exclusive digital pilot project in 2017
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017