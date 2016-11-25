BRIEF-Scynexis announces appointment Marion Mccourt to its board
* Scynexis announces appointment of industry veteran Marion Mccourt to its board of directors
Nov 25 Live Ventures Inc
* Live ventures- on nov 22, co filed a certificate of change in order to effectuate a one-for-six (1:6) reverse stock split - sec filing
* Live ventures inc - as a result of reverse stock split, stockholders of record as of dec 5, 2016 will receive 1 share for every 6 shares of stock held
* Live ventures inc - reverse stock split is intended to be effective as of 5:00 p.m., pacific time, on december 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fzSESJ) Further company coverage:
* Sotheby's - sotheby's and Artmyn to collaborate on an exclusive digital pilot project in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017