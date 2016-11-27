Nov 28 NZME Ltd :

* NZME Ltd confirms that it has filed a submission with New Zealand Commerce Commission

* Submission in response to issues raised in NZCC's draft determination on proposed merger between NZME and New Zealand subsidiary of Fairfax Media

* Determined that it will defer seeking NZME shareholder approval for proposed merger until after NZCC's final determination is released

* Submission is a joint submission with Fairfax New Zealand

* Submission explains why parties believe that nzcc has failed to properly take into account diversity of opinions

* At time of NZME's demerger from APN News & Media, APN granted NZME option to acquire NZ business of Adshel from APN; NZME chose not to exercise option