Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 28 MMJ Phytotech Ltd :
* United Greeneries receives cannabis seed import permit
* Import permit enables united greeneries to commence cultivation in December
* UG will undertake staged expansion of Duncan facility, with initial earmarked production of circa 7,500kg of cannabis by end of 2018
* United Greeneries received import permit from health canada and canadian food inspection agency for importation of 1kg cannabis seeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease
* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million) Source text for Eikon: