Nov 28 MMJ Phytotech Ltd :

* United Greeneries receives cannabis seed import permit

* Import permit enables united greeneries to commence cultivation in December

* UG will undertake staged expansion of Duncan facility, with initial earmarked production of circa 7,500kg of cannabis by end of 2018

* United Greeneries received import permit from health canada and canadian food inspection agency for importation of 1kg cannabis seeds