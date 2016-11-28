BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Centuria Capital Ltd
* Centuria announces new $72.3 million property fund
* Exchanged contracts to acquire scarborough house in Woden, Canberra, from indigenous real estate investment trust for $72.33 million
* Expects initial fund distribution yield of 7.00 per cent in fy17 growing to 7.25 per cent in fy18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year