Nov 28 Gold Brands Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed group interim financial results for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016

* Six-month revenue was down 13.8 pct to 100.6 mln rand, reflecting overall slowdown in economy

* Net asset value per share increased 94 pct to 52.12 cents from a year ago and up 6.5 pct from Feb. 28 2016

* Net working capital rose to 37.7 mln rand up from 5.3 mln rand a year ago

* Six-months diluted headline earnings per share 3.18 cents versus 3.48 cents year earlier

* No ordinary dividends were declared, and no ordinary dividend is proposed for interim period

* A consolidation of its Hot Chicks and Wild Wings brands into a single offering is under review