BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :
* 9M EBITDA of 872 million euros versus 837 million euros ($891.2 million) a year ago
* 9M rental and operating income of 183 million euros, up 127 pct
* 9M EPS of 0.87 euro versus 1.08 euro a year ago Source text: [bit.ly/2gxyZAu] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year