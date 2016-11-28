BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Globe Trade Centre SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue from operations of 137.4 million zlotys ($33.11 million) versus 117.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 310.3 million zlotys versus 43.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1504 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year