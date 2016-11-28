BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Keaton Energy Holdings Ltd :
* Reviewed condensed interim consolidated results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Six-month revenue from continuing operations R580 million (1H FY16 - R563 million)
* Six-month HEPS from continuing operations 13 cents per share, up from 2.6 cents
* No dividends have been declared nor are any proposed for period ended Sept. 30, 2016
* In short term, our growth focus will be on securing both an offtake agreement and development funding for Moabsvelden project
* In short term, our growth focus will also be on obtaining long awaited section 11 consent for LME transaction
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year