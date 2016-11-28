Nov 28 Keaton Energy Holdings Ltd :

* Reviewed condensed interim consolidated results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Six-month revenue from continuing operations R580 million (1H FY16 - R563 million)

* Six-month HEPS from continuing operations 13 cents per share, up from 2.6 cents

* No dividends have been declared nor are any proposed for period ended Sept. 30, 2016

* In short term, our growth focus will be on securing both an offtake agreement and development funding for Moabsvelden project

