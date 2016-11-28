BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Icade Sa :
* Strategic plan well on track
* Guidance revised upward
* Expects growth to reach 7 to 8 pct for FY 2016, which is higher than the previous forec ast published in july (" over 3 pct")
* Also confident in Icade's 2017 outlook.
* FY 2016 guidance: the dividend policy is still based on the trend in net current cash flow Source text: bit.ly/2fHhgcA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year