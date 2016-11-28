Nov 28 Icade Sa :

* Strategic plan well on track

* Guidance revised upward

* Expects growth to reach 7 to 8 pct for FY 2016, which is higher than the previous forec ast published in july (" over 3 pct")

* Also confident in Icade's 2017 outlook.

* FY 2016 guidance: the dividend policy is still based on the trend in net current cash flow Source text: bit.ly/2fHhgcA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)