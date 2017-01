LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary finishes week with US$1.76bn of supply

* Argentina's Banco Supervielle preps crossborder local currency issue * CLISA to engage investors on tap of its 2023 bonds * CABEI taps niche currency markets to raise US$112m equivalent By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - No deals were pricing in the LatAm primary market on Friday. THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 4 tranches for US$1.76bn JANUARY VOLUME: 19 tranches for US$21.277bn YTD VOLUME: 19 tranches for US$21.277bn Below