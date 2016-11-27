Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 19.8 pct
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Nov 27 National Real Estate Bank for Development
Nov 27 National Real Estate Bank for Development

* Says chairman and managing director Mokhtar Ali Ahmed El Dahshoury submits resignation
COLOMBO, Jan 26 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in thin trade on Thursday as dollar selling by exporters outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said, a day after the central bank revised the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low.
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer of a principal amount of HK$90 million for a term of three months