BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
Nov 28 NZX Ltd
* nzx is currently reviewing nzx participant rules
* proposed amendments may also impact other rule sets, such as clearing and settlement rules and derivatives market rules
* nzx has developed proposed amendments to participant rules based on feedback earlier in year in response to a consultation paper
* seeking further feedback from interested parties as part of review
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.