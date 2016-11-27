Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 28 Orion Health Group Ltd
* HY operating revenue $104mln, 9% constant currency growth, 2% in gaap terms
* On track to reach profitability during FY2018
* HY operating loss of $17mln, $10mln improvement on 1H2016
* "Overall our outlook remains positive, although we are operating in a period of some uncertainty in united states"
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease
* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million) Source text for Eikon: