Nov 28 Orion Health Group Ltd

* HY operating revenue $104mln, 9% constant currency growth, 2% in gaap terms

* On track to reach profitability during FY2018

* HY operating loss of $17mln, $10mln improvement on 1H2016

* "Overall our outlook remains positive, although we are operating in a period of some uncertainty in united states"

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: