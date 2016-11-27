UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Nov 28 Metcash Ltd -
* HY sales revenue of $6.63bln, up 0.3% against prior corresponding period
* No interim dividend for fy17, as guided
* Hy group reported profit after tax was $74.9mln
* "In food & grocery business, despite significant headwinds, we expect 2H17 earnings to be greater than 2H16"
* Continue to see positive momentum in liquor and hardware pillars
* Expected that dividend payments will recommence in fy18
* Group results were however negatively impacted by an intense trading period in food & grocery sector
* Expect earnings contribution in 2h17 from home timber & hardware acquisition, as well as continued positive momentum from liquor
* HY underlying profit after tax excludes HTH transaction costs of $4.5mln (post tax) and working smarter implementation costs of $3.4mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources