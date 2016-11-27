BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
Nov 28 Bank of Singapore :
* Announced that it completed acquisition of wealth and investment management business of Barclays Plc in Singapore and Hong Kong
* Barclays Wim Singapore and Hong Kong's US$13 billion assets under management has been transferred to Bank of Singapore
* Transfer of AUM to Bank of Singapore, resulted in a purchase price of US$227.5 million
* Additional AUM brings total AUM for Bank of Singapore to more than US$75 billion
* Singapore-based Vikram Malhotra and Hong Kong-based Andrew Sum come on board as global market heads
* Two former senior barclays employees have been appointed as members of bank of singapore management committee
* Majority of relationship managers from combined workforce of Barclays Wim Singapore and Hong Kong have joined Bank of Singapore
* More than 60 bankers have been added to the deep bench strength at Bank of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.