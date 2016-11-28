BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 National Bank Of Kenya Ltd
* 9 months ended sept. 30, 2016 group total interest income of 10.03 billion shillings versus 9.75 billion shillings year ago
* 9 month group net interest income of 6.58 billion shillings versus 5.70 billion shillings year ago
* 9 month group profit before tax and exceptional items of 744.3 million shillings versus 3.22 billion shillings year ago Source text (j.mp/2g8Y7ki) Further company coverage:
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year