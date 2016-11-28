Nov 28 Galenica AG :

* FDA approves supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Veltassa removing boxed warning regarding drug-drug interactions01

* Approval reinforces potential of Veltassa as a key platform of additional growth for Vifor Pharma

* Vifor Pharma to make necessary investments to achieve veltassa's significant mid-term potential

* Relypsa, Inc., a Vifor Pharma company, has received approval from FDA for a SNDA with important updates to us label of Veltassa (patiromer) for oral suspension