BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results and cash dividend announcement for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Headline earnings per share 27.0 cents per share for six months ended Sept. 30; HEPS is a 4 pct increase when compared to six months ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Six-month normalised HEPS 30.8 cents per share, up 13 pct
* Interim dividend declared 17 cents/share this is a 13 pct increase when compared to six months ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Expect market activity to be influenced by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty over next several reporting periods
* Expects outlook to remain challenging
* The UK's exit from the EU may result in increased consulting opportunities in near future, only likely to occur once Brexit impact more certain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year