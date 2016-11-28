Nov 28 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results and cash dividend announcement for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Headline earnings per share 27.0 cents per share for six months ended Sept. 30; HEPS is a 4 pct increase when compared to six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Six-month normalised HEPS 30.8 cents per share, up 13 pct

* Interim dividend declared 17 cents/share this is a 13 pct increase when compared to six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Expect market activity to be influenced by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty over next several reporting periods

* Expects outlook to remain challenging

* The UK's exit from the EU may result in increased consulting opportunities in near future, only likely to occur once Brexit impact more certain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)