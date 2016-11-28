BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 VTB
* October net profit of 3.9 billion roubles ($60.20 million) versus 3.0 billion roubles year ago
* Net interest income was 34.0 billion roubles in October, up 6.6 percent versus year ago
* Net fee and commission income was 7.2 billion roubles in October, down 2.7 percent versus year ago
* Total provision charges amounted to 19.3 billion roubles in October, up 4.9 percent versus year ago
* NPL ratio was 6.9 percent of total gross loans at Oct. 31, down 30 bps month-on-month and up 60 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7814 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year