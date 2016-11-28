Nov 28 VTB

* October net profit of 3.9 billion roubles ($60.20 million) versus 3.0 billion roubles year ago

* Net interest income was 34.0 billion roubles in October, up 6.6 percent versus year ago

* Net fee and commission income was 7.2 billion roubles in October, down 2.7 percent versus year ago

* Total provision charges amounted to 19.3 billion roubles in October, up 4.9 percent versus year ago

* NPL ratio was 6.9 percent of total gross loans at Oct. 31, down 30 bps month-on-month and up 60 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7814 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)