Nov 28 Grainger Plc :

* 46 mln stg build-to-rent scheme in Bristol to deliver c.200 PRS homes

* Grainger will forward fund project, while Cubex Land will be developer and Willmott Dixon will be contractor

* Site, which has planning consent, will deliver 194 private rental homes across two blocks and is expected to complete at beginning of 2019

* It is anticipated to generate a gross yield on cost of c.7 pct once fully let in 2019