Nov 28 Castellum AB:

* Castellum sells properties for 472 million Swedish crowns ($51 million) in Sundsvall and Östersund

* Final economic results will also be affected by reversed goodwill of 40 million crowns and deferred tax income of 25 million crowns

* Purchaser is NP3 and change of possession will take place on March 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon:

