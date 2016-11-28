Nov 28 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* H1 consolidated revenue climbs to 68.0 million euros
($72.39 million) (previous year: 47.5 million euros)
* Outlook 2016/2017: significant consolidated revenue and
earnings growth
* H1 group EBITDA improves to 4.1 million euros (previous
year: 1.2 million euros)
* For 2016/2017 financial year, management board is
expecting a significant increase in consolidated revenue of
around 150 million euros (previous year: 104.9 million euros)
* 2016/17 EBITDA is likewise expected to be considerably
higher than previous year's figure of 6.7 million euros at
between 13 million and 15 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)