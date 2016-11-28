UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Nov 28 Antofagasta Plc
* Sale of michilla
* Following closure of michilla mine at end of 2015 it has today signed an agreement to sell minera michilla sa ("michilla") to haldeman mining company sa (hmc), a medium sized chilean mining company
* For a total consideration of $52 million
* Transaction includes open pit mine, underground mine, cathode production plant and various mining properties. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.