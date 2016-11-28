Nov 28 Antofagasta Plc

* Sale of michilla

* Following closure of michilla mine at end of 2015 it has today signed an agreement to sell minera michilla sa ("michilla") to haldeman mining company sa (hmc), a medium sized chilean mining company

* For a total consideration of $52 million

* Transaction includes open pit mine, underground mine, cathode production plant and various mining properties.